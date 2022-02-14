Uber driver reportedly assaulted in Burnaby, police arrest suspect
Mounties in Burnaby say a man was arrested after an Uber driver was assaulted by a passenger last month.
Police said the incident unfolded on Jan. 9, at about 6:30 a.m. The Uber driver reported to officers that a passenger assaulted him near Manchester Drive and Government Street.
The alleged assault was caught on camera in the driver's car, police said. No other details on the assault were given.
"Everyone has the right to do their job without the fear of becoming a victim of crime, especially violent crime," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.
"We will do our best to help the victim get past this traumatic incident as there is no place for violence such as this in our city."
The suspect wasn't on scene when police arrived that morning, but an investigation later led officers to identify and arrest a 26-year-old Burnaby man. Mounties didn't name the suspect, but said he faces an assault charge.
