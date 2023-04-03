iHeartRadio

Uber Eats driver stopped going 160km/h in Kitchener while making delivery


Ontario provincial police stopped a delivery driver allegedly travelling 160km/h in Kitchener. (OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an Uber Eats delivery driver was stopped going 160km/h on Highway 7/8 and Fischer-Hallman Road.

In a tweet posted Sunday night, OPP said the delivery driver did not make his delivery.

According to OPP, the driver had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and is facing a 30-day licence suspension.

Uber eats delivery driver never made his delivery...stopped by #CambridgeOPP for going 160km/h on #Hwy7/8 at Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener. #14DayVehicleImpound #30DayLicenceSuspension pic.twitter.com/Dy2IaTRtNZ

— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 3, 2023
12