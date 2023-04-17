Uber Eats launching cannabis delivery in B.C.

British Columbians will soon be able to order legal cannabis straight to their doors through a delivery app.

Uber Eats and online cannabis retailer Leafly have partnered to launch the online cannabis delivery service, with the products coming from 13 local retailers in B.C.

Currently, the participating retailers are located in Metro Vancouver and Victoria.

HOW IT WORKS

British Columbians who are 19 or older can use the Uber Eats app and select a new "recreational cannabis" category to select a licenced retailer to order from.

Users will be asked if they are of legal age before continuing on the site.

After that, products can be ordered similar to if you were ordering takeout food. Once an order is set, you will be notified that the selected shop received your order and will be given an estimated time of delivery.

"The order will only be delivered by the licenced cannabis retailer’s own provincially certified staff," said Uber Eats and Leafly in a joint statement Monday.

"Independent third-party delivery people will not deliver cannabis at this time."

Once your order arrives, the delivery person will check your age and sobriety.

Normal cannabis order limits, as if you were ordering in person, still apply.

"More British Columbians are accessing legal cannabis than ever before," said Klaas Knieriem, general manager of New Verticals for Uber Eats Canada, in a statement.

"We are partnering with industry leaders like Leafly to help retailers offer safe, convenient options for people in British Columbia to purchase legal cannabis for delivery directly to their homes," he said. "This will help reduce impaired driving and improve road safety."

Cannabis delivery on the Uber Eats app will launch on April 18.

It comes six months after Uber Eats and Leafly launched cannabis delivery in Ontario.

The 13 retailers currently participating in the launch are:

Sea to Sky, Vancouver

Original Farm Cannabis, three locations in Vancouver and Victoria

Leisure For Cannabis, Vancouver

ARCannabis, four locations in Vancouver

4Twenty Cannabis, two locations in Vancouver

North Shore Cannabis, Vancouver

Queensborough Cannabis, New Westminster

Last year, B.C. allowed cannabis to be delivered to residents through Canada Post.