Uber Eats report says London cracks top 10 for politeness, but we may be picky eaters
Thank you for being so polite London, but it looks as if we might need to expand our pallets if a new report from Uber Eats is any indication.
The 2021 Uber Eats Craving Report has found that London is the 10th most polite city in all of Canada.
The most polite community as it turns out is Nanaimo B.C. with Ottawa and Kingston coming in second and third.
Hamilton, and Kitchener-Waterloo were the other two Ontario communities to crack the politeness top 10.
However, London was ranked top 10 in another category: Most picky city.
Indeed, London has ranked seventh on the list of Canada’s top 10 most picky cities. Windsor ranked a little higher at fifth while Regina was named the pickiest city.
The list is based on communities where residents have the most special instructions.
As for cities that tip the most? Once again Nanaimo took top spot.
And the city that orders the healthiest food? That would be Halifax, according to the report.
-
Ontario commits to keep funding for-profit long-term care despite pandemic findingsOf 220 planned long-term care development projects, 111 will be for-profit, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Long-Term Care.
-
Full list of who is eligible for a third vaccine dose in OntarioEligibility for third doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario expanded on Wednesday — here's who will be eligible as of Saturday and how they can book their appointment.
-
Two people charged in homicide of Manitoba taxi driver found dead in 2019Officers with Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged two people in the homicide of taxi driver Jeff Peters, 51, who was found dead in 2019.
-
Heritage Awards handed out at Government HouseIt was a night of many congratulations at Government House on Tuesday evening with the annual Heritage Awards handed out, honouring a number of preservation project projects.
-
Sask. reports 173 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deathsThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 173 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.
-
New pet relief area opens at Toronto Pearson International AirportToronto Pearson International Airport wants to make things easier for those travelling with their pets.
-
Renfrew County expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster FridayThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it will expand its COVID-19 immunization program to include third dose boosters for eligible residents as of this Friday.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide mid-week updateB.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta NDP requests performance audit of UCP government leaders during 4th waveAlberta’s NDP says it is requesting a performance audit of the government of Alberta’s pandemic response to the fourth wave in August.