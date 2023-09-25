Uber expands further into Fraser Valley
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Uber is officially an option for more residents of the Fraser Valley Monday, as the ride-share giant further expands its service in B.C.
The move follows an expansion into Chilliwack in June.
"Today, we are officially expanding rideshare to Mission, Kent and North of Chilliwack, offering residents and visitors alike a safe, affordable and reliable ride at the touch of a button," an email from a spokesperson says.
"This is also bringing drivers more opportunities to earn flexibly across the province."
Drivers were informed of the change Monday and Uber provided an updated map of its boundaries.
-
Former Toronto area doctor found guilty on 16 counts of sexual assaultA former doctor from Richmond Hill, Ont. has been convicted of sexually assaulting more than a dozen of his patients over the course of nearly a decade at a clinic in York region.
-
Manitobans split on support for landfill search: pollNew polling data shows Manitobans are almost split equally on whether or not to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Midland Mayor warns of potential 7% tax hikeAs budget season slowly approaches, at least one municipality in Simcoe County is warning its residents of a potential tax hike as high as 7 percent.
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotagedA man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
'Unavailable or unaffordable': Banff looks to tackle housing crisisThe Town of Banff is hoping a new affordable housing strategy can make a dent in the community's housing crisis.
-
Oilers anticipate further evolution of Evan Bouchard as top-line, big-minutes defencemanHe's taken big steps already — 19 points in 12 playoff games by a defenceman last season is, shall we say, huge — but the Edmonton Oilers are looking for Evan Bouchard to rise to another level.
-
Two workers injured in industrial workplace accidentThe Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident at Amico Infrastructures Inc. in Windsor.
-
Durham College's Whitby campus on lockdown after man stabbedDurham College’s Whitby campus is currently under lockdown after a man was stabbed late Monday afternoon.
-
Alberta adds $12M to create 2,000 more trade apprenticeship spotsAlberta is adding an extra $12.4 million this year to create more apprenticeship seats to meet surging demand.