Uber expands further into Fraser Valley

Uber is officially an option for more residents of the Fraser Valley Monday, as the ride-share giant further expands its service in B.C.

The move follows an expansion into Chilliwack in June.

"Today, we are officially expanding rideshare to Mission, Kent and North of Chilliwack, offering residents and visitors alike a safe, affordable and reliable ride at the touch of a button," an email from a spokesperson says.

"This is also bringing drivers more opportunities to earn flexibly across the province."

Drivers were informed of the change Monday and Uber provided an updated map of its boundaries.