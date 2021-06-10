Uber partners with United Way to donate 10,000 rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

To help ensure those who do not have transportation to get to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments, Uber has donated 5,000 free round-trips to the United Way.

Rides will be available to residents of Edmonton and Calgary who have no other transportation options to get to an immunization appointment to book through 211. To request a ride, those in need can dial or text RIDE to 211.

The initiative has been offered since late-May and promotion codes will be provided to those in need until Sept. 30.

Rob Yager, president and CEO of United Way Alberta Capital Region, said in a statement that he is pleased to see a new collaboration to help drive vaccinations and ensure no one is left behind.

“At United Way, we work hard to find unique, collaborative solutions to the highest need problems in our communities,” Yager said. “This is a fantastic initiative.”

“We’re committed to doing our part to provide Albertans with a safe, convenient, and accessible means of transportation to get to and from a vaccination site,” said Matthew Price, general manager of Uber Canada in a statement.

“By partnering with 211 Alberta, it is our goal to help ensure that transportation is not a barrier to vaccination for Edmonton and Calgary's most underserved residents.”

211 Alberta is offering codes to the Edmonton COVID-19 Rapid Response Collaborative and Calgary East Zone Newcomers Collaborative so that local community organizations can also direct help to those who need it most.