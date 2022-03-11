Uber rides and deliveries to cost a little more because of high fuel prices

As we're all anxious about how much it costs to fill your vehicle's gas tank, many people who make their living in the rideshare industry are keeping an even closer eye on pump prices.

That's why Uber has decided to help out its drivers by imposing a temporary fuel surcharge for consumers on each ride and delivery.

The fee – 50 cents for each ride and 35 cents on each delivery – will go directly to drivers, the company says.

"We know drivers and delivery people are feeling the sting of higher prices at the pump, so we're rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help address record gas prices," said Laura Miller, head of policy and communications for Uber Canada, in a release.

The surcharge won't cover the cost of a full tank of gas, Miller says, but Uber hopes it will make sure earnings for drivers "remain high."

While the fee is only expected to remain in place for the service for 60 days, Miller says the amount charged on each ride could change.

"We'll continue to listen to feedback and make changes if needed."

UBER ENCOURAGES DRIVERS TO GO ELECTRIC

In 2020, the San Francisco-based company pledged that its Canadian operations would reach zero emissions by 2040.

It plans to do that by offering consumers extra rewards points for every trip taken in an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Furthermore, Uber also says it is offering incentives to its drivers to make the switch to an electric vehicle (EV).

"Drivers who switch to EVs can enjoy higher earnings potential due to Uber's Green Future Program, which provides incentives – such as $1 more per trip up to $4,000 annually – for drivers to transition from gas-powered vehicles to EVs."

According to the latest figures from GasBuddy.com, Alberta enjoys the lowest average price for regular gas at 168.8 cents per litre while B.C. has the highest at more than $2 per litre.