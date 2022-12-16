Uber sets up shop in the sunshine city
Orillia's new mayor says he's fulfilling a campaign promise by bringing a new mode of transportation to the city.
As of Friday, Uber, the popular ride-sharing service, began operations in the sunshine city. Mayor Don McIsaac says it was something he heard of multiple times while campaigning earlier this Fall.
"We've struggled with transit; we've obviously got a public bus system, we've got taxis, but taxi service has been limited," says McIsaac says. "We've got a company called Steer that operates, but now Uber has joined the party, and it's just wonderful. It's been a real pleasure."
Orillia is now one of the more than 140 municipalities across Canada that Uber is operating in. McIsaac says conversations to bring the company to Orillia started early in his term, with a licence application submitted last Friday and approved on Wednesday.
The new mayor says it will be welcome news to many residents looking for an additional source of transportation.
"Many people from Lakehead and Georgian are saying 'the kids want to go downtown at night, but they don't have cars, and the public transit isn't reliable for buses,' says McIsaac."Uber will fill that gap, and it will help them immensely."
