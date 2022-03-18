Ubisoft to invest $139 million in Winnipeg studio, create 200 jobs

Game developer Ubisoft announced on Friday it will invest an additional $139 million in its Winnipeg studio by 2030 with plans to triple its workforce.

The announcement comes after fulfilling a previously announced target early to grow its Manitoba studio to 100 employees within five years.

“Today, more than 100 exceptional individuals have joined our team and they’ve helped deliver on our promise to prove what we already knew; That this province is home to impressive techno-creative talent and we made the right decision to be here,” said Michael Henderson, managing director of Ubisoft Winnipeg.

Henderson said the investment will be focused on its Exchange District studio and will help create 200 new jobs.

Those jobs will include a variety of programmers and other specialized talent.

The Ubisoft Winnipeg studio is one of seven in Canada and opened in 2018. The studio creates new technologies and tools that help developers create more immersive games, which have been used in games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Far Cry 6.

“I am excited to see the work that Ubisoft Winnipeg has already produced in its first years, and look forward to this studio’s bright future as part of Ubisoft,” said Nicolas Rioux, Ubisoft’s global deputy vice president of production technology.

In addition, Ubisoft announced another $1 million to help develop the local technology and game development ecosystem.

“Thanks to Ubisoft, more Manitobans will be able to build a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) career in Manitoba, while inspiring the next generation of technological innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Premier Heather Stefanson.

Winnipeg Mayor Bowman praised Ubisoft for its commitment to developing local talent through workshops and mentorship programs and bringing more women into the male-dominated industry.

“The recognition that Winnipeg received as the world’s most intelligent community is thanks to the successes and innovation of companies like Ubisoft, who help grow our technology ecosystem,” said Bowman.

The new funding will bring total Ubisoft investments in the province to $264 million.