Ucluelet teen's design worn across the country for Pink Shirt Day

Koyah Morgan-Banke is a Grade 12 student at Ucluelet Secondary School and a member of the Toquaht Nation. She is also the designer of the pink shirt worn by many kids across the country Wednesday, a design that features a heart clasped by two hands.

“These hands are typically holding something sacred -- like a salmon or a sun -- something that needs protection and I think for February, the heart was a perfect symbol,” said Morgan-Banke.

Morgan-Banke's design won a national contest for Pink Shirt Day. The 17-year-old was featured Wednesday in online in anti-bullying broadcasts to students across Canada, spreading the message behind her design

“Be aware of your space, be aware how everyone else’s hearts are in your hands all the time,” she said. “Just be conscious of what you're doing because it does affect other people”

It’s the same message of anti-bullying that the West Shore RCMP and students at Royal Bay Secondary School were raising awareness about in a flashmob Wednesday, celebrating the 16th annual Pink Shirt Day.

And it's the same message of inclusivity and empowerment that students at South Park FamilySchool were singing about at the legislature Wednesday surrounded by MLAs and Premier David Eby.

“Today’s a day when we think about other people, when we think about empathy and we wear a pink shirt with pride,” said Eby.

That empathy is something Carol Todd emphasized at the legislature Wednesday while encouraging parents to get their kids to open up to them.

“We have to build the relationship and we have to build that trust,” said Todd.

Todd founded the Amanda Todd Legacy Society after her daughter's death by suicide in 2012, after she was the victim of cyber-bullying

“If we don't have the trust, our kids won’t come and tell us when something's wrong. And when we don’t know that, we can't help them,” said Todd.

Helping is at the heart of Pink Shirt Day.

“Choose kindness over anything else,” said Morgan-Banke. “I think that's the most important thing to take away from today.”