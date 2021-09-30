UCP confirms leadership review of Alta. premier in spring 2022

The United Conservative Party confirms that when it meets for an early Annual General Meeting in April of next year, a leadership review for Premier Jason Kenney will take place.

In a statement to CTV News, UCP director of communications Dave Prisco said, “Our 2022 AGM will take place April 8-9 at the River Cree Resort in Edmonton, and a leadership review will be included on the agenda.”

He did not provide any other details.

Earlier this month, the UCP announced it would move its 2022 AGM from the fall to the spring.

Recent reports have indicated divisions between party members, primarily having to do with Kenney’s handling of the pandemic.

Some caucus members have criticized health measures for going too far, while others say it’s been too little too late.

Back in June, a poll conducted by Angus Reid showed Kenney had the lowest level of support among provincial leaders in Canada at 31 per cent.