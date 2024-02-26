UCP government investing $1.2M in affordable housing maintenance

The UCP government will be investing $1.2M to help repair and maintain affordable and seniors housing in the province.

“This funding will ensure these affordable housing units are maintained and get appropriate repairs to keep them accessible, safe and stable places for Albertans to call home,” said Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services.

Silvera for Seniors and Onward Homes Society are the two Calgary facilities receiving funding, out of seven across the province.

The announcement took place at Onward Homes Society.

The CEO says the money will be put towards repairing the roof.

“This much-needed investment will help our bottom line,” said Martina Jileckova, Onward Homes CEO.

The remaining facilities getting funding are in Edmonton, Grande Cache, High Prairie and Ponoka.

The funding will support improvements to 245 rental units.

“By repairing existing units and facilities, we are saving taxpayer dollars, investing in our affordable housing infrastructure and supporting housing providers to make sure facilities are meeting Albertans’ needs,” said Nixon.

Examples of repair projects include replacing windows, repairing elevators and interior renovations.

Nixon said the $1.2 million in funding is from the 2023 fiscal year, and could not share how much money will be invested in affordable housing in 2024.

The UCP will release the 2024 provincial budget on Thursday.

The spring sitting of the legislature begins Wednesday.