UCP government invests $2M in Kananaskis children's camp

A camp west of Calgary that provides children, youth and their families with activities and programs through the spring, summer and fall will enjoy some new investment from the Alberta government.

Camp Chief Hector, which is operated by YMCA Calgary, is on the receiving end of $2 million in government investment, ensuring that the Kananaskis Country camp will continue to serve future generations of Alberta families.

The YMCA says the camp helps children and youth build life skills, leadership skills and lasting memories and the provincial funding is being used to support its larger, $14.5 million "revitalization."

The long-term plan includes work to expand and improve camper and staff accommodations and redevelopment activity areas such as the high ropes course, archery field, ranch and waterfront.

"Experiences in the natural world are fundamental to our overall health and well-being," said Shannon Doram, president and CEO of YMCA Calgary in a release.

"We know this is needed by children and youth now more than ever and investing in Camp Chief Hector will ensure we can continue providing youth leadership and outdoor experiences long into the future."

It also will provide funding to modify the camp to ensure it is sensitive to Stoney Nakoda First Nation culture, as well as environmental sustainability and efficency.

"We're helping shape the future leaders of our community through our emphasis on inclusive community and values-based education, outdoor physical activity, youth engagement, environmental stewardship and leadership development – all while fostering community relationships with local Indigenous groups," said the camp's general manager Jana Reed.

The province says this funding "will go a long way" to help the YMCA share the wilderness with Albertans.

"Summer camp gives youth the space for fun and healthy physical activities while deepening their connection to the land and fostering a love for our province," said Alberta's Minister of Culture Ron Orr.

Camp Chief Hector has been in operation since 1930 and has served hundreds of thousands of Albertans.

The province says its contribution is made up of $1 million from the Community Facility Enhancement Program and $1 million from the 2022 Capital Plan.