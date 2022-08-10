UCP leadership candidates to meet with Alberta Teachers' Association
Six of the seven United Conservative Party candidates vying for the party's leadership will discuss education spending, policy and the future of teaching in Alberta with teachers from across the province Wednesday afternoon.
The public education forum at this year's Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) summer conference is set to take place at 1 p.m. at the Banff Centre.
Leela Aheer, Todd Loewen, Danielle Smith, Rebecca Schulz and Rajan Sawhney will attend the event in person, while Brian Jean will be dialled in via Zoom.
Travis Toews will not be participating, citing a scheduling conflict.
From the controversial UCP K-6 curriculum to Bill 15, which would strip the ATA of its power to discipline members, the relationship between the two sides hasn't been smooth as of late.
Wednesday's event gives teacher delegates from across the province the opportunity to ask questions about the candidates’ positions on critical public education issues.
