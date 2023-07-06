UCP's Jason Stephan sworn in after returning from family trip to Africa

The re-elected MLA for Red Deer-South was sworn in at the Alberta legislature Wednesday, about two weeks after he missed the initial ceremony in favour of a trip to Africa.

Following a May 29 vote, MLAs who were confirmed as elected were sworn in on June 20, but the UCP's Jason Stephan was not there.

The next day a spokesperson for the party said Stephan was away on a "pre-planned family trip."

The NDP said his absence was "extremely disrespectful" to his constituents and all Albertans, arguing all MLAs should be at the ceremony "barring an emergency."

In a June 23 Facebook post, Stephan clarified that the trip was to Africa and was a wedding gift to his son and daughter-in-law.

He said "we have done nothing wrong" and insisted the delayed swearing-in did not impact his ability to serve his constituents.