UCP to host 1st leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday
Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday.
The UCP says seven candidates have met the requirements and are registered in the race to become the next party leader, including:
- Leela Aheer;
- Brian Jean;
- Todd Loewen;
- Rajan Sawhney;
- Rebecca Schulz;
- Danielle Smith; and
- Travis Toews.
Wednesday’s debate will be held at the HALO Air Ambulance Hangar on Airport Drive from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be moderated by former Calgary councillor Jeff Davison, now the CEO of the Prostate Cancer Centre.
The UCP says the themes for the event are:
- Leadership and unity;
- Health care; and
- The economy and the environment.
A second official debate will take place in Edmonton at the Maclab Theatre in the Citadel on Aug 30.
The deadline for supporters to join the UCP to vote is Aug. 12.
Ballots go in the mail on Sept. 2 and completed ballot packages must be received by the firm overseeing the vote by Oct. 3.
The announcement of the results will take place in Calgary at the BMO Centre on Oct. 6.
