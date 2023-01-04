UFC President Dana White 'embarrassed' after being seen on video slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.
White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was "embarrassed" and concerned for how his three children were affected.
"You've heard me say for years, `There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White told the website.
UFC spokesman Chris Costello said neither the organization nor White would issue a statement to The Associated Press. Costello referred to White's comments to TMZ.
The video shows the couple arguing before Anne White slaps her husband, who slaps back before others intervene.
"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years," Anne White said in a statement to TMZ. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement -- nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."
-
Ukrainian kids displaced by war connect with nature in CanadaTwenty-five Ukrainian youths displaced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war participated in various winter activities at the Tiffin Centre for Conservation.
-
The NCC's secret weapon to get the Rideau Canal Skateway openAn early winter thaw has put a damper on the start of the Rideau Canal Skateway season in Ottawa but the National Capital Commission (NCC) is turning to a new secret weapon to combat milder temperatures: the slush cannon.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinalsThe United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
'It was gone': Saskatoon woman out $1,450 in rental scamJade Fillion is out more than $1,400, the victim of a rental scam in Saskatoon.
-
Cape Breton University students displaced by pre-Christmas fire still living in Sydney hotelIt's been nearly three weeks since a fire at a Sydney apartment killed a Cape Breton University student from India and left seven others with no place to live. Now, two of those displaced students are still living in a Sydney hotel.
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellationsSome local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
17-year-old male charged with child pornography offences: Woodstock policeA 17-year-old youth from Woodstock is facing child pornography charges stemming from the execution of a search warrant back in October 2022, police said.
-
Charge stayed against Winnipeg funeral home director accused of fraudA fraud charge laid more than two years ago against a Winnipeg funeral home operator has been stayed by Crown prosecutors.
-
January thaw to end as cold air set to returnA return to colder temperatures is on the way for the London, Ont. region as a low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.