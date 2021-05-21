UGDSB opens registration for elementary remote learning

The Upper Grand District School Board opened registration on Thursday for remote learning for elementary students for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Families are asked to register for the remote school option ahead of its June 3 deadline at 4 p.m., according to a media release.

In-person learning will continue on for elementary students under the applicable public health and safety guidelines.

Families will have to choose between in-person and remote learning, and that decision will remain in effect for the entire school year. The school board says that movement between learning modes can cause disruptions for many students and classrooms.

“Students who register for remote school will be placed in the standalone remote school, where classes are staffed by dedicated remote learning teachers,” read the release.

The board notes that the remote programming options will be slightly more limited in the 2021-22 school year, with more students expected to return to in-person learning.

There is a different timeline for secondary students with registration set to open in early August.

