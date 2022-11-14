UGDSB to resume student absentee tracking
The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) is resuming its student absence tracking starting next week.
On Monday, the school board said starting on Nov. 21 the tracking would resume on the board website to monitor absenteeism rates, and transparently share the information with the public.
“The webpage will show the overall percentage of absenteeism in any given school and compare it to that particular school’s September attendance baseline,” the board said.
The tracking data shows the last daily update was on June 28, 2022 – the end of the previous school year.
The announcement came the same day Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said he is “strongly recommending” that Ontarians wear masks in all indoor public settings, including schools.
The absentee tracking project began in early 2022 as a pilot project to give a sense of the impact of COVID-19 in UGDSB schools.
The school board launched the pilot project as the provincial government ended its positive COVID-19 case reporting.
