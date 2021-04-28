UGDSB trustees vote for removing resource officers from schools in Guelph area

Police presence in Guelph, Wellington County, and Dufferin County schools has been significantly reduced.

Upper Grand District School Board trustees voted to remove the resource officer program from schools during a Tuesday night meeting.

After the program came under fire in June of last year, a decision was deferred in March of this year in order to get more feedback from parents, students, and staff.

The council voted unanimously in favour of ending the resource officer program during the most recent meeting.

“We reached out to so many different groups through so many means and methods that I think we developed as comprehensive idea of what the community needs and what’s possible,” said trustee Mike Foley.

Police will still be responsible for transportation safety training and in emergency situations.

Police presentations to students will be vetted by the board and parents will be notified in advance.