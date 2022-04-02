UHC Hub of Opportunities hosts in-person job fair

The UHC Hub of Opportunities held its first job fair in two years on Saturday.

The UHC teamed up with landscape Ontario and host eight companies eager to hire people.

“Unemployment rate is high, many employers are looking across every industry from manufacturing to hospitality to construction and landscaping sector,” said UHC job developer Andrea Ducharme. “Very busy right now. There’s wonderful opportunities available.”

Employers relished the chance to meet face to face and they try to fill 100 jobs available in various categories.

Positions are available in customer service, hospitality, landscaping and maintenance.

With the economy bouncing back, the UHC has another job fair planned for the end of April.