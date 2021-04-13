UHN pauses vaccine registration for people 18 to 49 because of supply shortage

The University Health Network is pausing COVID-19 vaccine registration for people between 18 and 49 in three hot spots because of supply issues.

The UHN said Monday that people between those ages who live in the M5V, M6E and M6H postal codes could register for their first dose of the vaccine.

A day later, UHN was forced to pause registration after they received 21,000 applications. UHN is only expected to get 2,000 COVID-19 doses per week for the next few weeks.

UHN said that registration for this group will re-open when additional vaccine supply is confirmed.

People who were able to register will be contacted by UHN or the Ministry of Health when an appointment is available.