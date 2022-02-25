Ukraine crisis prompts SaskTel to waive international calling, texting fees to country
Digital News Supervisor CTV News Saskatoon
Josh Lynn
In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Saskatchewan's Crown telecommunications company is waiving fees for people reaching out to friends and loved ones there.
"In times like these, it’s important that we come together and support those in our community who are impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine,” Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel said in a news release.
"To the thousands of Ukrainian-Canadian families that call our province home, please know that Saskatchewan stands with you and Ukraine.”
SaskTel is waiving fees for all long-distance calls and text messages to Ukraine.
Roaming fees and data overage charges will also be suspended for any SaskTel customers currently in Ukraine.
