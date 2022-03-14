Ukraine denies Russia's claim that 180 foreign nationals died in latest strike

The target was the furthest west the Russians have struck so far in Ukraine -- a military base that Canadian forces had stayed at as recently as last month.

Russia claims to have killed 180 foreign fighters who were training at the Yavoriv base when they struck the area with a barrage of cruise missiles. Although 35 people died in the attack, the Ukrainian military tells CTV National News that Russia’s claim is a lie, and that not a single foreign national was injured.

More than 30 missiles targeted the base, which lies close to the Polish border.

“Rockets started to fall 10 kilometres from the border with Europe,” said an injured soldier. “Tomorrow they may fall 10 kilometres on the other side of the border.”

The Yavoriv base is home to the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security. It served as the headquarters for the Canadian Armed Forces mission in Ukraine until they relocated to Poland last month.

The base is also where some of the Western military aid was stocked.

“Our supply lines are being carefully monitored,” Defence Minister Anita Anand said. “And we need to make sure that the aid flows safely and securely into the hands of the Ukrainian soldiers.”

The attack took place just over 50 kilometres west of Lviv, a city that Russia has yet to target. All of the main roads leading into Lviv now have walls of sandbags, checkpoints and anti-tank obstacles.

On the outskirts, locals are sensitive about cameras showing more than is necessary, with one local objecting to CTV News cameras.

In the central square, a deceptively calm scene unfolded Sunday with civilians strolling under the sun and buskers playing music, while elsewhere in the country, Ukrainians remain under siege.

“In day, I feel myself more safe, but when night comes I feel myself very terrifying because I don’t know […] will I wake up in the morning,” one woman in Lyiv told CTV National News.

