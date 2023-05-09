Ukraine flags block Russian ambassador's path on Victory Day
A large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia's ambassador to Poland as he sought Tuesday to place a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers on Russia's Victory Day holiday.
