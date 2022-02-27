Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court
Ukraine has filed a suit against Russia at the highest UN court in The Hague for disputes between states, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, citing erroneous allegations of genocide against Kyiv.
