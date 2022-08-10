Ukraine refugees can call 211 for help: Province

Newly-arrived Ukrainians in Manitoba can now access much-needed information through the province's 211 service.

The Ukrainian Refugee Task Force says it is partnering with United Way Winnipeg’s 211 Manitoba by expanding its services to address the specific needs for Ukrainian refugees.

The province says newcomers from Ukraine can now call 211 24-7 for help finding the Ukrainian reception and welcome centre, exchanging their driver’s licence, or applying for financial support, among other things.

Callers can receive assistance in over 150 languages, including Ukrainian and Russian, through affiliated interpretation services. People can also contact the service by email or online.

“It takes courage for anyone to reach out for help. Newcomers to our community face particular challenges and 211 Manitoba is there to help them find the supports they need including connections with a range of settlement support services. 211 Manitoba is all about finding the right support at the right time,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO of the United Way Winnipeg, in a news release. “We are so grateful to United Way donors and the Manitoba government for supporting 211 service in our province.”

Manitoba has been offering help to those fleeing violence in Ukraine, including providing meals, accommodations, health-care, education and child care, and financial support to those arriving here. To date, more than 5,700 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Manitoba.