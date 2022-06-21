iHeartRadio

Ukraine’s president to speak with U of M students

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of four European Union nations visited Ukraine on Thursday, vowing to back Kyiv's bid to become an official candidate to join the bloc in a high-profile show of support for the country fending off a Russian invasion. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Students at the University of Manitoba will get the chance to listen to the President of Ukraine on Wednesday.

The U of M is one of several universities throughout the country that will get to join Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a special video event.

“President Zelenskyy is expected to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine, Canada’s relationship with Ukraine and ways to provide support to the Ukrainian people,” the school said on its website.

Chrystia Freeland, the deputy prime minister of Canada, will also speak during the event.

The video will be live-streamed at both the Fort Garry and Bannatyne campuses and the event will get underway at 9 a.m.

