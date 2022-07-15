Ukraine war volunteer reunites with daughter at Blue Bombers game

A Manitoba man who spent the past four months volunteering in war-torn Ukraine was reunited with his daughter at a Blue Bombers game in Winnipeg.

With a shriek of excitement, 13-year-old Victoria jumped into her father’s open arms outside IG Field on Friday night. It had been months since she last saw her father Chad McFarland who had been helping out territorial defence forces in Odessa, volunteering as a firearms instructor.

"It was scary, but I understood why he went and I am grateful and happy that he was able to do what he did," Victoria told CTV News following the reunion.

McFarland, who is not a member of the Canadian Forces, said he decided to head overseas shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"When the war broke in Ukraine, I just had a moral issue with seeing kids being killed," he said, adding he thought of his own daughter. "I just felt I don't deserve freedom here and an easy life and everything else if I'm not willing to go and help."

While McFarland was volunteering in Ukraine, he said it was difficult to keep in touch with his family, especially his daughter Victoria who had turned 13 while he was away.

"It's been different not seeing him a lot," Victoria said.

While he is now back home, McFarland said he wants Canadians to keep the war in Ukraine in mind.

"The war is still ongoing," he said. "While it seems like it is super far away, I want Canadians to think, Russia borders us to the north. It is not that far away."

As for Victoria, she said Friday night's Blue Bombers game is one she won't soon forget.