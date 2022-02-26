Ukrainian artisan in Manitoba raises $20K for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

A local Ukrainian artisan living in Manitoba felt hopeless watching Russia's attack on Ukraine unfold, so she decided to do something about it.

Zoya Kostetsky, owner of a local jewelry business called Prairie Clay, says she was getting ready for bed on Wednesday night when the attack began. Like many Ukrainians living in Manitoba, the invasion has hit close to home.

"It's just really scary watching it all unfold," she said. "I was speaking to my family in Ukraine, they were sending me messages and things were starting to happen."

Kostetsky was born in Ukraine and immigrated to Winnipeg in 2005, but still has strong ties with many friends and family still living in Ukraine.

She said she was hearing of airports and train stations being bombed, and gasoline running out at gas stations meaning many people are not able to cross the border in their cars.

"I spent the whole night essentially not sleeping and thinking of how I can help," she said. "I just felt really hopeless sitting here in Canada watching what was happening without actually being able to help."

Seeing she had quite a following on her Prairie Clay account, she sent out some messages to see if people would donate prizes to start a fundraising raffle.

"I would have been happy with like $500 to send over to Ukraine and it's far, far, far exceeded that and I have just been completely mind blown," she said.

More than 200 local businesses, makers and artisans have donated prizes for the raffle, which has already raised more than $20,000.

Kostetsky said she has sent $11,000 to four different humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine including the Canadian Red Cross, Plast – a scout organization collecting supplies for displaced Ukrainians, a care home in Nizhyn caring for children with exceptionalities, Save Life UA – a frontline humanitarian organization, and Hospitallers – a group of frontline Ukrainian doctors.

"People have been absolutely incredible in support and love," she said. "We're just sending hope and love to Ukraine and praying that this ends soon."

She said $10 raffle tickets will be available until Saturday night, but she will be collecting donations indefinitely.

"As long as they're coming, I'll be sending them to Ukraine," she said.

Kostetsky said for those who can't help financially, she suggested speaking with friends and family about the situation in Ukraine, or joining the Ukrainian community in rallies of support.

She said people can get more info by email or by visiting her Instagram page.