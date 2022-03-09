Ukrainian Barrie woman desperate to help her mother flee Ukraine

Margarita Makarova is desperate to get her mother out of Ukraine and into Canada.

"She's been travelling for over a week," the Barrie woman shares. "I'm very worried, yes."

Makarova is preparing to bring a baby boy into the world as she grows increasingly concerned for her mother, who is trying to cross the border to Poland and eventually make her way to Barrie.

"Most of the people I know are very scared, and a lot of them were trying to leave," she says.

Makarova says that while she has been able to talk with her mother every morning, she has stopped hearing from several friends in her homeland.

"Not all of my friends respond to my messages anymore, and I currently don't know what happened."

She is finalizing the paperwork to bring her mother safely to Canada and hopes to have it completed with her mother in her arms by next week.

Meanwhile, Lena Konstantinovska remains in Ukraine to help her loved ones in occupied regions receive global aid.

With her brother translating for her, Konstantinovska tells CTV News via video chat that if the situation gets worse, she hopes to join her family living in Barrie.

She adds that Russian propaganda campaigns online spread disinformation claiming Ukrainian citizens are not under attack.

She says her hometown has likely been destroyed.

"There's a huge problem with people who are trying to leave that area," Konstantinovska says. "There's hospitals and kindergarten. Everything was flattened. The children, little children, need to be evacuated."

Both women pray the terror comes to an end before more lives are lost.

Get in touch

Are you in Ukraine? Do you have family in Ukraine? Are you or your family affected? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.