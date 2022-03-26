Ukrainian bazaar raises funds for humanitarian relief

A spring market was hosted this weekend to benefit humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

The Yarmarok, which is Ukrainian for 'fair' or 'marketplace,' was hosted at the Ukrainian Youth Unity Complex by the Verkhovyna Ukrainian Song and Dance Ensemble.

Natasha Krupenko, Verkhovyna Ensemble fundraising coordinator, told CTV News Edmonton that the fundraiser is typically held to support the Ukrainian dancing group.

"We want to support humanitarian aid (for Ukraine) right now," she said.

The event featured a bake sale with traditional Easter staples like paskas and babkas, a penny carnival, petting zoo, and various dancing performances by community groups.

"We are all happy to be here this year, especially to be able to donate our proceeds to Ukraine and help our brothers and sisters (there)," Krupenko added. "It's a whole new meaning for us this year."

The bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Steven Dyer