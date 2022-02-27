Ukrainian-Calgarian marches across city to raise awareness of Russian invasion

A Ukrainian-Calgarian, originally from Crimea, walked through the city in an effort to bring more support for the country's fight against Russian invaders.

Organizers of the Calgary Pray for Ukraine rally say they are all working around the clock to do whatever they can to help innocent victims flee and locate family members who are trapped because of the fighting.

As part of the awareness effort, Crimean Sasha Yankovs'ka walked from Kalyna Store on Macleod Trail to the Holodomor monument on Memorial Drive.

She told CTV News in an interview that the situation unfolding in Ukraine has dominated every moment of their lives ever since Russian troops crossed the border.

“We don’t sleep. We basically just watch the news 24/7 and keep contacting our families every half hour," she said.

“We of course don’t want to be here, we want to just fly home and help as much as we (can).”

In 2014, Yankovs'ka's homeland was taken over by the Russians, so this latest invasion is even more difficult.

"It’s tough, I was just thinking about that, it’s the second time that we’re losing our homes."

Approximately 50 people joined in the procession, which then gathered at the Holodomor memorial. Everyone hopes the gesture will prompt others to encourage change and think of the Ukrainian people during their time of need.

"Ukraine's armed forces are showing extraordinary courage in defending their country," organizers said in a release. "Territorial defense units are resisting the occupiers. But Ukraine needs more weapons with which to defend itself right now.

"Russia’s savage attack on Ukraine is causing a severe humanitarian crisis that will only get worse in the days ahead."

(With files from Tyson Fedor)