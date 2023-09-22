Ukrainian Canadians in Ottawa show support for Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill on Friday as a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliament.

To them, this visit reaffirms Canada's support in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"There's so much trauma, devastation; however, the people are so resilient. They are so courageous. They are not giving up," said Oresta Korbutiak, a Ukrainian Canadian who recently returned from Ukraine.

"So excited that he's here and he's made a visit to Canada. The Canadian people have been so supportive and I hope we can continue with the support for Ukraine. Because it really is a war against all of us," said her sister Laryssa Korbutiak.

The Ottawa community has played a significant role in assisting Ukrainian nationals in resettling within Canada.

"It's important for the long-term people of Ukrainian background in Ottawa, as well as those who had to leave Ukraine during the Russian invasion," said Michael Kostiuk with the Ukrainian National Federation Ottawa. "So we have a huge influx now in Ottawa. And there's a lot of activities going on. There's a lot of new centres put up. And so having the president of Ukraine here is a real morale booster."

Zelenskyy's speech in the House of Commons also garnered the attention of Roger Barliszen, a Ukrainian Canadian who recognizes the significance of his visit.

"He's been to the United States a couple of times; it was important he come here. Because the diaspora is large here, and there's been a lot of support. And he realizes he has to keep that link going."

Canada's announcement of $650 million in additional aid received a warm welcome from the local Ukrainian community. Lyudmyla Perekopska says it’s much needed support.

"That shows that Canadians provide support to Ukrainians and we are looking forward to more support. And this is a sign of friendship and importance of Canada and Ukraine relationships moving forward."

Diana Kohar, another Ukrainian Canadian, emphasizes the sense of camaraderie, saying, "We were born and raised there, and kids were born and raised here, but they still have Ukrainian blood. And to feel that the world supports when their support is needed. It's a great example of camaraderie."

Canada is home to 1.4 million people of Ukrainian descent, with approximately 25,000 residing in Ottawa.