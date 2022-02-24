Ukrainian-Canadians in the Sault fear for loved ones as Russia invades

Parishioners at a Sault Ste. Marie Ukrainian church have been watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold in horror.

Members of the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church visited periodically throughout the day Thursday, offering their prayers for their loved ones trapped in Ukraine.

Maria Kudyba was among those who went to pay their respects.

"My nephew lives in Odessa, that's where all the bombing is going on right now," she said. "They're terrified, they're scared and I'm just beside myself."

Kudyba has been in constant contact with friends and families on the ground, asking if they have a safe passage out of the Ukraine.

"But they told me that they want to stay and fight," she added. "I know people in western Ukraine especially, they will, that's where all the patriots are and they will fight to the last."

In the meantime, Canada and NATO partners introduced new waves of sanctions against Russia.

Speaking to media Thursday morning, Nipissing - Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said Canada would evaluate their effectiveness at a later date.

"Are the sanctions enough? I think it's a start," Rota said. "Once we get past this point to see if it does have an impact and it does work, then if doesn't, we'll have to look to take further steps."

As for Kudyba and other parishioners, they fear that Ukraine won't be the end to Russia's military action.

"I fear what would happen if they push past Ukraine into other countries," Kudyba said. "I'm pleading and praying for the violence to end."