Ukrainian-Canadians rally outside embassy in Ottawa ahead of Russian invasion

Ukrainian-Canadians and allies in the nation’s capital rallied outside the Ukrainian Embassy ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine Wednesday night.

The rally happened hours before Russian president Vladimir Putin announced on Russian state TV that Russia would undertake a military operation in Ukraine.

Even before that news, those at the rally outside the embassy on Somerset Street were on edge.

“My parents, my friends…their whole life is there,” said Nataliya Eirsanove, an Ottawa resident.

Thank you, @JimWatsonOttawa https://t.co/4i82K9cvsr

Earlier Wednesday, defence minister Anita Anand tweeted: “We will continue to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced economic sanctions this week, but many are calling on the federal government to put more pressure on Russia in the form of stronger economic and financial sanctions.

“If we are going to stop him, we have to do it now,” said Borys Gengalo, the president of Ottawa’s Ukrainian Canadian Congress. “Otherwise it’s going to get much more painful in the future.”

After a moment of silence on Wednesday night, those who came out with flags, signs and banners want the world to know that Canada supports Ukraine.

This as Putin warned the U.S. and other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

“The fear and aggression is really unjust,” said Dinesh Balakrishnan. “We have family back home.

“They are safe but they have a lot of tension and worry,” added Nina Kovelchk. “We just want to help them as much as we can.”