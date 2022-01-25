Ukrainian-Canadians want sanctions placed on Russia to deter 'potential war'

With Russia continuing to mobilize its troops on the eastern border of Ukraine, there is growing concern the threat of war is imminent.

“I am very afraid for Ukrainians and Ukraine,” Daria Luciw, an active member of the Ukrainian community in Alberta, said.

“Our community is preparing for the worst,” Orysia Boychuk, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council, added.

“There could be a potential war... and if the war does occur, there will be huge implications.”

The father of Luciw’s children has lived in Ukraine for 30 years, but he’s moving back to Edmonton this week. She said there’s a sense of relief amongst the family as unrest continues overseas.

“Very grateful he’s coming back now because of the increasing tensions,” she said. “It is very much a day-to-day scenario in terms of what will happen there and when will Russia invade.”

However, the presence of Russian troops is not new to the Ukrainian people. Luciw said they've grown accustomed to living in “fear” since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014.

“You see the young men and women who are so dedicated to their country and so dedicated to keeping Ukraine free and away from the imperialist Russian leadership,” she explained.

“I would imagine that there is some sense of concern that all the work that’s been going on in Ukraine to rebuild that country, to give it a stable economy, to find effective stable leadership is potentially going to be derailed at this time... again. Because this country has gone through this many times.”

Nick Hynek calls Edmonton home, but he currently lives in Kyiv teaching English, social studies and calculus to Ukrainian children.

He told CTV News Edmonton the messaging they’ve been given from Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine is to “stay calm.”

“A lot of people are still going about their lives until something happens.”

“I’m concerned for the friends that I’ve made here and met,” he explained. “Some of my friends are going to have to go to war and fight for the freedom of their country. I hope it doesn’t come to that.”

Until there is more clarification from the Canadian Embassy, Hynek said he’ll stay put for now.

“I’ve had a bag packed just in case I had to leave and I’m nervous about it.”

Canada has the third largest Ukrainian population in the world, with more than 150,000 Ukrainian-Canadains just in Edmonton, Boychuk said.

“There is a lot of unknown and there is a lot of stress because there really is no sense of what’s going to happen next.”

Boychuk said the ramifications from the turmoil in Ukraine and Russia could be felt worldwide.

“That is something we need to pay attention to,” she explained. “It is a global security issue for all of us.”

“We’re also asking to increase sanctions on Russia to show that we’re all paying attention and that we want Russia to back off and for Ukraine to live in a peaceful, civil society.”

On Feb. 5, Boychuk said they’re organizing a car rally to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and come together as a community to “engage Albertans.”

“My fear is that it’s gotten so intense that Putin won’t back down anymore,” Luciw added. “It feels like he’s had a plan in place.”

“We have to take it seriously,” Hynek concluded.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Jessica Robb