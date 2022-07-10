Ukrainian church holds picnic to say thank you

The sunny skies were the perfect backdrop on Sunday for the St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church picnic on the shores of Richard Lake.

This year the parish invited the community to come out and enjoy Ukrainian food, dance and music.

The church said it invited the community to say thank you for all the support it's shown for the people of Ukraine right now.

"People from all across Kirkland Lake and Kapuskasing and from all ends of the Greater Sudbury they would donate, help. We raised over $120,000 in the church. Ukrainian Seniors Centre they raised over $100,000 and other organizations they raised. So today we wanted to say thank you," said father Peter Bodnar of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church.

There was face painting for the kids and delicious cabbage rolls, sausages and perogies for everyone to enjoy.

"A sense of community that we greatly appreciate their support of our forefathers and our ancestry in Ukraine," said a parish council member, Andrew Kosar.

Church officials said right now there are 15 families from Ukraine living in Sudbury with more arriving every week.