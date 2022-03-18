Ukrainian community in Simcoe County gathering donations to send overseas

Bradford resident Oksana Kobzar is overcome with a feeling of helplessness as her homeland is under attack.

Her friends back home are fighting to survive the Russian onslaught.

"I'm so disappointed; I'm so upset," said Kobzar, who is also the Bradford Ukrainian community organizer. "My neighbour – he left four kids, his wife. He went to defend Ukraine."

She said about 25 men from her hometown left their families to do the same.

Now, she's helping Bradford's Ukrainian community send everything they can to support them in battle.

"We bought 28 bulletproof vests for the military, for the soldiers," Kobzar said.

First aid kits, medical supplies and medicine for children and their families trapped with no way out are also being sent to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in Innisfil, a team is gathering a truck full of donations Friday night to drop off at a local church to send to Ukraine.

"There's still a huge demand for essential stuff among certain groups of people, mostly refugees. They're looking for stuff like clothing, food supplies and hygiene items," said Alexander Konstantinovski, Barrie resident.

Konstantinovski said he is now bringing his sister and her family from overseas to stay with him in Barrie.

"They're safe, and I'm happy to say that they're on their way to Canada. Hopefully, we'll see them next week," Konstantinovski said.

His nephew Alex Rutskii, who is helping gather donations, arrived from Ukraine a week ago and said his friend back in Irpin lost his home.

"He has no home right now. He could've died, but luckily he is alive," Rutskii said.

Kobzar said some in the Ukrainian community feel like they need to do more.

"I have my oldest son here in Canada, and he was telling me yesterday, 'I don't know why I'm here. I feel so bad to be here and not go over and defend,'" Kobzar said.

The group collects donations at St. John Vianney Parish in Barrie weeknights from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Get in touch

Are you in Ukraine? Do you have family in Ukraine? Are you or your family affected? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.