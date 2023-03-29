Ukrainian doctor dreams of working in Nova Scotia

Dr. Daria Peremot is a trained otolaryngologist, more commonly known as an ear, nose and throat specialist.

For the last year, she’s been working in a cafe in Iceland after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but she wants more.

“My main goal is to go to Canada, to Nova Scotia and work as a doctor,” says Peremot.

To do that, she’s been applying for visas, permits and applications to come here to live and work.

Peremot says her approvals have been granted but her nine-year-old son doesn’t yet have permission to come to Canada.

”How can I come without my son? What would I do without him,” she asks.

Nova Scotia's health-care system has been dealing with severe staffing shortages for years.

The Nova Scotia government has said it’s working with public health and regulatory colleges to streamline licensing and support for Ukrainian health-care professionals.

A program was established to focus on bringing those professionals to the province.

Julia Guk, from Ukraine, is the program manager.

“Ukrainian healthcare professionals, most of them, are coming with family members and we want to learn how to support their families [who are] coming and not just the health-care professionals,” Guk said back in July.

Peremot originally planned to come to Nova Scotia with her mother and mother-in-law. Her relatives, both cardiologists, have changed their minds.

“I think they will stay in Iceland because they like Iceland and they have a house here and they have social support here,” Dr. Peremot says.

She, however, is determined to make Nova Scotia her home. But the long delays are making her wonder if the feeling is mutual.

“Of course I’m looking forward, but I don’t think Canada is looking forward for me,” Peremot says.

Time will tell if she’s right.