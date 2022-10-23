Ukrainian doll-making workshop to benefit two families currently residing in North Bay

Two Ukrainian women who escaped Russia’s invasion into their country, now safely settled in North Bay, are leading a traditional doll-making workshop through Nipissing University to help them get back on their feet in their new city.

Olha Ivanchenko and Maryna Bieliaieva and their families are refugees looking for a better life in Canada after Russian forces attacked their war-torn homeland.

Adjusting to life in Canada was a struggle for Ivanchenko at first, she told CTV News. When Russian soldiers advanced into her country, she and her family were forced to flee their home in Kiev.

“My whole world changed,” she said.Ivanchenko, her daughter Milana, her elderly mother Mariia and their dog’s journey wasn’t easy. Mariia suffered an acute stroke and was bedridden prior to the start of the war.

With support from local Ukrainian volunteers, they were able to find refuge in March once they crossed the border into Poland.

Through the Canadian Ukrainian Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) they obtained their Visas and arrived in Toronto in April with the intention of joining her brother in Philadelphia. But, they were turned away at the U.S. border.

It was then the family connected with Stephen Connor, a Nipissing University history professor, and his wife Anna who opened their home to them.

“The invasion was an attack, not just on Ukraine, but the Ukrainian people. It’s a colonial war of genocide,” said Connor, on why he took in the family.

Sadly, Mariia passed away in August. After her death, Ivanchenko decided she and her daughter would remain in Canada and start a new life in North Bay. It was a difficult choice to make.

“For me it was very hard because I didn’t understand much,” she said.

“It’s a different culture.”

Maryna Bieliaieva along with her husband Andrii, and three children Bohdan, Polina and Daryna lived in eastern and central Ukraine and were constantly battling the realities of war dating back to 2014.When Russia’s attack commenced, countless cities fell victim to missile attacks and unfathomable hardships.

The Bieliaievas chose to move abroad with their children and pets for safety.

“It was 5 o’clock a.m. and we listened,” recalled Andrii and Maryna.

“We heard this noise and it was a typical noise of a missile, like a whoosh. Then after that, there was a big explosion.”

From February to August, the family found refuge in Romania, Hungary, Austria, Germany and Denmark. While in Demark, they learned about a new program through the Canadian government for Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion and began the process of finding salvation in Canada.

They are hoping they can obtain Canadian citizenship and become permanent residents.

On Thursday, both women are leading a session with the university’s Extended Learning Department to craft traditional Motanka dolls at the university student centre. These ancient talismans are believed to protect against evil and represent prosperity.

“One of the objectives of Vladimir Putin and his regime is to destroy Ukrainian culture and them as a people,” explained Connor.

“It really is a way for us as a university community to say ‘We can’t be silent’ and we have to do what we can to speak out.”

The public can join the workshop by registering online. Spots are limited. The proceeds from the workshop will go back to the women and their families who look to re-build their lives in a city that’s welcomed them and that is far away from plotting, aggression and war.

"Most of the people have been really friendly,” said Andrii.