Ukrainian duo look to power Bandits to the AJHL Title

The Bandits have been preparing for the AJHL championship series for over a week since sweeping the Blackfalds Bulldogs in the division championship.

It’ll be the first time several players on the team will have a chance to win a championship, including the team’s two Ukrainian players Mikhal Simchuk and Danylo Korzhyletskyi.

The pair have become key contributors in their first season, with Simchuk putting up 26 points in 29 games and Korzhyletskyi with 44 points in 52 games.

Both Simchuk and Korzhyletskyi have been enjoying their time in Canada.

“I love Canada, said Korzhyletskyi. “I love the country, I love the community here and I like the team and the organization here it's just absolutely amazing. Love the fans here. I love the style we play here. So it's basically everything I can ask for.”

RECRUITED ON WHATS APP

The duo have been playing hockey together since they were kids and even played for the same pro team in the Ukrainian Hockey League.

When they both received an offer to play for the Bandits, they jumped at the chance to continue their hockey dreams together.

“Well first I saw Danny messaged me on Instagram and said check what the Brooks Bandits sent you on WhatsApp,” said Simchuk, recounting their recruitment process.

While the two are focused on the task at hand, it can be difficult to not think about the war in their home country.

They say that hearing and dealing with the news has almost become a habit.

Korzhyletskyi has extra reason to monitor the war, as his father and brother are fighting in it.

“My father and brother they're at the war right now as well. It's kind of routine but it kind of comes to mind sometimes. It's just stuff we need to deal with. Ukrainians are a strong nation so we'll make it through,” said Korzhyletskyi.

WARM WELCOME

The warm welcome they’ve received from players and coaches has helped to make the transition to life in Canada either.

And now with the AJHL finals looming, the pair of friends just like the rest of their team have their eyes set on winning a championship.

Simchuk said “Every player and I think coaches are very excited for this moment because everybody really wants to win this year.”

Game one of the AJHL finals between the Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints is tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks.

