Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life

A Ukrainian family is settling well into Canadian life after arriving in Owen Sound at the end of June.



"If people hear I am from Ukraine, they say welcome to Canada," Alina Sirenko said. "I found it so helpful you just feel like you are home."



Sirenko fled Ukraine with her husband, their two children, her sister and her brother as the war closed in.



The family headed for Poland as they made their escape, leaving behind family along the way.



"We decided we had to leave the country because I could not sleep. I was going crazy; I was just thinking, I hope I wake up in the morning and see them alive," Sirenko said.



"I was sitting in the car thinking if we survive, I'll get my kids a dog, cat, fish, hamster, anything- just to make them happy, that's all you want."



Once they crossed the border, they were picked up by Franziska Peljak, a young German woman, and Susanne von Töerne, who made it their mission to bring Ukrainians to safety.



"It's, of course, hard, and sometimes it's mentally challenging, but all-in-all, it's so rewarding," von Töerne said.



In March, von Töerne, a German native and humanitarian surgeon who lives with her husband in Flesherton, Ont., made the trek to the Polish-Ukrainian border with Peljak, who lives in Germany.



In total, von Töerne and her husband have brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada, including the Sirenko family.



Sirenko and her sister have found employment at a local Swiss Chalet. She's also working part-time as a translator for Settlement Services.



von Töerne said another family is set to arrive later this week.



She and her husband have purchased a home in Owen Sound that will be ready at the end of September.



She says she is looking for volunteers to help with renovations, and anyone looking to make donations can do so through the charity Grey County Cares.

