Ukrainian flags flown at Mill Creek Bridge in show of solidarity
The Mill Creek Bridge was flooded with blue and yellow Sunday to continue showing solidarity with Ukraine.
Marking the entrance to the city's French quarter at Whyte Avenue and 93 Street, the bridge is also known as the Bridge Without Borders, and normally displays flags representing the member countries of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie.
Recently those were replaced with Ukrainian flags to show support for the war-torn country.
On Sunday, a human chain of supporters, waving more flags and signs, formed before walking toward Whyte Avenue.
Diana Kotsyuba, an organizer, said the conflict, raging for more than two months, continues to have far-reaching impacts.
"We thought we'd meet here and spread awareness and show people that we still care," Kotsyuba said. "The war continues and Ukrainians still care and that everyone else should still care."
"A lot of people are kind of slowing down, and they're not paying too much attention to the news anymore," she added.
"I know a lot of people get sick of all this stuff," she said, "but it still continues, and honestly, it's not getting any better. The war is just getting worse and worse."
-
Saskatoon police looking for man, 63, who may be in vulnerable stateSaskatoon police are asking for the public's help finding a 63-year-old man.
-
Man charged after first homicide of 2022 reported in LethbridgePolice in Lethbridge have charged a 45-year-old resident with manslaughter after a man died following a fight last week.
-
No one hurt after tire flies off car, bounces across Highway 416Police said the tire bounced across four lanes of traffic and a ditch before coming to rest in the grass beside the highway.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornadoTornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
-
Hours extended at COVID-19 clinic amid increased community spreadStevenson Memorial Hospital has seen the impact of the latest wave, so to support the increased demand, the Alliston hospital partnered with community physicians to expand hours at its COVID-19, Cold and Flu Clinic.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury seniorAn 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
COVID-19 levels in Regina wastewater remain high despite weekly decrease: U of R analysisCOVID-19 levels in Regina’s wastewater saw another decrease this week, based on the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
Drivers warned to brace for snow on Coquihalla, Highway 3It may be mid-May but drivers are being told to brace for snowfall on some B.C. highways Monday – with flurries forecast on the Coquihalla and up to 30 centimetres expected on parts of the Crowsnest.
-
Saskatoon leads country in cake frosting purchase: InstacartBased on sales data from an online grocery delivery service, cake frosting is in high demand in Saskatoon.