Ukrainian Independence Day marked with exhibit showing life on front lines
Ukraine's ambassador to Canada will today mark Ukraine's Independence Day with the launch of an immersive exhibition in Toronto created during the most violent phases of the war with Russia.
Cruise ships complying with new Canadian wastewater guidelines, according to self-reportsThe federal government says cruise ships operating in Canadian waters have overwhelmingly met the more stringent wastewater guidelines put in this spring. However, critics say Transport Canada's report is very light on details and the industry's largest source of water pollution remains untreated.
'They're just standing up for what they believe in': Indigenous leaders call on province to speak with Legislature campersIndigenous leaders are calling on the Manitoba government to talk with the protestors who have been camping outside the Legislature for more than a year before evicting them.
Crossing guard shortage impacting multiple Woodstock crossingsThe City of Woodstock said it will be temporarily closing three crossing guard locations ahead of the upcoming school year due to a shortage of available staff.
Sask. Christian school shut down following abuse allegations: Ministry of EducationSaskatchewan’s Minister of Education has cancelled the certificate of registration of Saskatoon’s Grace Christian School.
Sudbury woman takes home $1M Lotto 4/49 prizeMarie-Paule Labelle of Sudbury won $1 million in the Aug. 6 Lotto 6/49 draw. A news release Friday from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said Labelle also won $2 on her Encore selection, bringing her total winnings to $1,000,002.
More than half of stolen vehicles unlocked with keys inside: Perth County OPPPerth County OPP say that over half of the stolen vehicle incidents they've investigated this year have involved the doors being unlocked and the keys left inside.
Edinburgh Drive closed as crews battle garage fire: Regina FireEdinburgh Dr. is currently closed as emergency crews battle a garage fire on the 3700 block, Regina Fire said in a tweet.
Sherwood Park Starbucks becomes second Alberta store to unionizeWorkers at a Sherwood Park Starbucks store have voted to unionize.
Emergency rescue involving teachnical team near Vancouver's Wreck BeachA dramatic rescue played out near Vancouver's Wreck Beach Thursday night.