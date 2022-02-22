Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.

Some experts see it as a sign a further invasion by Russia into the country may be inevitable.

That has people here worried about family and the future of Ukraine.

At Oseredok, a cultural and education centre in Winnipeg’s Exchange District which celebrates Ukrainian culture and history, executive director Yulia Zmerzla said many people are now bracing for what appears to be a Russian invasion.

Zmerzla came to Canada eight years ago but her parents still live in central Ukraine.

“They are trying to stay strong,” said Zmerzla. “They are not panicking, they say whatever the reality is they will face tomorrow, they will fight.”

She’s worried after Russian president Vladimir Putin received authorization Tuesday to use military force outside the country, ordering troops into Donetsk and Luhansk after Putin recognized their independence.

“We are all stressed,” Zmerzla said. “We are checking news all the time and unfortunately we’re so far away we’re not able to be there to help but at least we are trying to raise awareness of what’s going on.”

Late Tuesday afternoon Canada unveiled a first round of economic sanctions against Russia, banning Canadians from all financial dealings with the two regions Putin declared as independent. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said the federal government’s imposing sanctions against members of the Russian parliament and announced an additional 460 Canadian troops will be sent to Latvia.

Myroslav Shkandrij, professor emeritus of German and Slavic Studies at the University of Manitoba, sees Putin’s latest move into eastern Ukraine as a sign an invasion is being prepared.

“It seems what’s on order now is a pushing forward of the borders, a moving gradually ahead until something snaps,” Shkandrij said. “Until something prevents this from going further.”

There are more than 180,000 Ukrainian Manitobans living in the province.

Many still have close ties to the country, including Yuliia Ivaniuk, the coordinator of the University of Manitoba’s Centre for Ukrainian Canadian Studies.

“Even though my family lives in the west, I’m worried for my family from security, safety, humanitarian and also economic standpoints,” Ivaniuk said. “As well as further implications for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the well-being of its people.”

Ivaniuk also expressed concern for the people of Russia, who she feels may pay an economic price as a result of Putin’s decisions.

Zmerzla still hopes a peaceful resolution can be reached.

“We don’t want it to escalate to more actions from Russia because it’s not Ukrainians who want war, it’s Russia,” Zmerzla said.