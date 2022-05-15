Ukrainian refugees begin settling in to former resort in Sooke, B.C.

The first of what's estimated to be around 100 refugees from Ukraine have arrived at their new home at a former resort in Sooke, B.C.

Property owner Brian Holowaychuk says he hopes the former resort will help give the refugees a sense of community.

Seven-year-old Asha and six-year-old Rajib, who are from different families that recently arrived in Sooke, already seem bonded by a common experience.

"They [were] like brother and sister in the first couple hours," said Holowaychuk. "They're almost inseparable here."

Both families have had to leave loved ones behind.

Asha's mother, Anna Buchuieva, says her husband is still in Ukraine.

"We hope that it will end soon and we can be together," she said.

Those who have arrived say they find a sense of comfort in the community here, and for the opportunity for the children to "be kids" after escaping the devastation in their homeland.

Holowaychuk is expecting about 100 refugees to come to the former resort, but it's unclear when everyone will arrive. Paperwork and visas have slowed the process down for many.

"I've had families waiting over six weeks now and they still haven't gotten them," he said.

Though not everyone is here, some rooms are already spoken for.

Meanwhile, volunteers are helping clear areas in the 82-acre property to make space for trailers so that refugees can circle up and create a new kind of community far from their old homes.

Holowaychuk and other volunteers spent months preparing the site for refugees by fixing up buildings and collecting donations.

"It's almost like you're prepping for a big, big event for months in advance and then all of a sudden the event's happening. It's really cool," he said.