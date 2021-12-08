Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre officially closes its Barvinok Residence in Sudbury
After running a deficit for the past several years, the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre Board in Sudbury has officially listed its Barvinok Residence for sale.
In a statement to CTV News, executive director Anna Johnston said it’s ‘financially unsustainable’ to keep operations going at the Lloyd Street seniors home.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the decision.
“As you are aware, the pandemic has had a severe impact on our fundraising activities at the centre," said Johnston.
"The added burden of increased operating costs, fewer donations and unexpected circumstances has put us in an untenable situation, and we have no recourse but to close Barvinok.”
In the last several months, she said staff has worked with families and residents to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“This has not been an easy decision to make,” Johnston said. “We are aware of the integral role that Barvinok has played in looking after our vulnerable seniors as well as its history within the Ukrainian community.”
Johnston said the main centre at 30 Notre Dame Ave. will still offer the same services and will continue to operate as normal.
