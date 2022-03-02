Ukrainian singers to open full-capacity Edmonton Oilers game Saturday

The people of Ukraine will be honoured in Edmonton Saturday when the Oilers take on the Montreal Canadiens.

The Axios Ukrainian Men’s Ensemble will perform an anthem for a full-capacity crowd, the first since December because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Edmonton Oilers and everyone at Oilers Entertainment Group stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Alberta is home to more than 345,000 people of Ukrainian heritage, and their culture and traditions are a significant part of the fabric of our community here in Oil Country," said Tim Shipton.

The Oilers will also donate net proceeds from the March 7 and 9 50/50 raffles to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

On Feb. 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Ukraine reported that more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified. It was not disclosed how many soldiers had died.

The City of Edmonton has been lighting many landmarks, including city hall, blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a chorus based in Winnipeg sang the Ukrainian and Canadian national anthems ahead of a game between the Jets and Canadiens.

With files from the Associated Press