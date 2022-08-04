Ukrainian Store in Halifax to close at the end of the month, donations still accepted

The Ukrainian Store in Halifax that has helped hundreds of people displaced by war is closing at the end of the month.

Tatyana Prudnykova landed in Halifax in May with nothing more than what she could carry.

She’s been volunteering at the Ukrainian Store but on Thursday, she was picking out some items to fill her new home.

“I’m looking for clothes, bed, dishes maybe a TV and games for my son,” Prudnykova says.

She was just one of hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing war to turn to the store for help. It’s an avenue that won’t be there after the end of August because the donated space needs to be returned. Help, however, will still be available.

“One thing that is going to happen is the Facebook page that we have is still going to be running, so people can post pictures of what they have to donate,” says volunteer Greer Kelley.

From there, a pickup time can be arranged. For now though, it’s business as usual at the store.

“We still have a lot of donations coming in, we still have a lot of shoppers coming in and taking things and a lot of deliveries happening,” Kelley says.

Jacques Boudreau is one of the volunteers making those deliveries.

“A lot of these people have an empty apartment or a small suite or something and have nothing except a suitcase a lot of times,” he says.

Donations to the Ukrainian Store will be accepted until Aug. 13. On the last day, a public flea market will be held to help move out whatever items are left. All proceeds from that event will be donated to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.